Cowen Analysts Give Aptiv (APTV) a $112.00 Price Target

Cowen set a $112.00 price objective on Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aptiv from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Aptiv from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Aptiv to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aptiv presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $100.24.

Get Aptiv alerts:

APTV opened at $96.77 on Tuesday. Aptiv has a twelve month low of $76.24 and a twelve month high of $103.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $25.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.58.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. Aptiv had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 41.16%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Aptiv’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Aptiv will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 8th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Aptiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.97%.

In other news, Director Mark P. Frissora sold 7,826 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.59, for a total value of $802,869.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hugh Johnson Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 1.0% in the second quarter. Hugh Johnson Advisors LLC now owns 55,733 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,107,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 5.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,333 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 3.6% in the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,929 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 3.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 18,228 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 2.0% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,448 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions; and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.