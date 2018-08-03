Covestro AG (1COV) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Covestro AG (ETR:1COV) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €92.00 ($108.24).

Several research firms recently commented on 1COV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on Covestro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Covestro in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Covestro in a report on Friday, July 27th. Commerzbank set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on Covestro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €126.00 ($148.24) target price on Covestro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th.

Get Covestro alerts:

Covestro stock traded down €0.54 ($0.64) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €79.82 ($93.91). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 494,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,794. Covestro has a 12 month low of €61.95 ($72.88) and a 12 month high of €96.32 ($113.32).

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.