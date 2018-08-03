Corning (GLW) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corning (NYSE:GLW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has $37.00 price objective on the electronics maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Corning reported healthy second-quarter 2018 results, driven by sales growth in each of its businesses owing to strong market demand and successful ramping of capacity expansions. The company anticipates that 2018 will be stronger than previously estimated with full-year sales up 10% to approximately $11.3 billion and margin expansion in the second half. Solid demand for Corning’s Gorilla Glass 5 and fiber optics products remain key catalyst. Further, penetration into developing regions and product portfolio expansion remain tailwinds. Corning benefits from strength in Optical Communications, Environmental Technologies and Life Sciences business lines. The stock has also outperformed the industry in the past three months on an average. However, building a significant position in China in the prevailing economic and political environment will be challenging for the company given the ongoing trade war between the two nations.”

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Corning from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Guggenheim set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Corning and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Corning from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Corning from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.68.

Corning traded up $0.05, hitting $32.84, during trading on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat.com . 6,314,058 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,612,242. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $26.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.40. Corning has a 12-month low of $26.11 and a 12-month high of $35.10.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Corning had a negative net margin of 8.32% and a positive return on equity of 12.03%. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Corning will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.86%.

In related news, EVP Clark S. Kinlin sold 45,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total value of $1,501,628.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,741 shares in the company, valued at $2,411,364.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Edward A. Schlesinger sold 3,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total transaction of $132,267.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $869,658.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 307,135 shares of company stock valued at $9,041,046 in the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLW. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the 2nd quarter worth $30,286,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 5,620,258 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $156,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,746 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter worth $26,256,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,625,668 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,522,963,000 after acquiring an additional 803,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the 2nd quarter worth $21,384,000. Institutional investors own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty glasses, ceramics, and related materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Display Technologies, Optical Communications, Environmental Technologies, Specialty Materials, and Life Sciences.

