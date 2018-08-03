Corning (GLW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corning (NYSE:GLW) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “Corning reported healthy second-quarter 2018 results, driven by sales growth in each of its businesses owing to strong market demand and successful ramping of capacity expansions. The company anticipates that 2018 will be stronger than previously estimated with full-year sales up 10% to approximately $11.3 billion and margin expansion in the second half. It benefits from strength in Optical Communications, Environmental Technologies and Life Sciences business lines. The stock has outperformed the industry in the past three months on an average. However, price erosion in the Display Technologies segment remain a drag on operating margins. Concentration of market share in the hands of few players is a concern with respect to the display market. Building a significant position in China in the prevailing economic and political environment will be another challenge for the company given the ongoing trade war between the two nations.”

Get Corning alerts:

A number of other research firms have also commented on GLW. TheStreet raised Corning from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Guggenheim restated a buy rating on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Corning from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Corning from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Corning from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Corning presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.68.

Shares of Corning traded up $0.02, reaching $32.81, on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,094,107. The firm has a market cap of $26.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.40. Corning has a 52 week low of $26.11 and a 52 week high of $35.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Corning had a positive return on equity of 12.03% and a negative net margin of 8.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Corning will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.86%.

In related news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 224,884 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.71, for a total transaction of $6,456,419.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,835 shares in the company, valued at $3,210,782.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Clark S. Kinlin sold 45,298 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total value of $1,501,628.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,741 shares in the company, valued at $2,411,364.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 307,135 shares of company stock worth $9,041,046. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Corning by 21.7% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,829 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Corning by 8.8% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 21,257 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Corning by 7.4% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 26,809 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Corning by 27.2% during the first quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,745 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Corning by 3.5% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 56,409 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty glasses, ceramics, and related materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Display Technologies, Optical Communications, Environmental Technologies, Specialty Materials, and Life Sciences.

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corning (GLW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.