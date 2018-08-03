Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 15,440 Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust (BTZ)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,440 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BTZ. Doliver Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 141.0% in the first quarter. Doliver Capital Advisors LP now owns 90,426 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 52,912 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the first quarter worth $111,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 3.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,733,382 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $186,673,000 after purchasing an additional 558,093 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,996 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 16.0% in the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,396 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 5,437 shares during the last quarter.

Get Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust alerts:

Shares of Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust opened at $12.15 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a twelve month low of $12.03 and a twelve month high of $13.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 16th were paid a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%.

About Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (the Trust) is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide current income, current gains and capital appreciation. The Trust has investments in industries, such as oil, gas and consumable fuels; real estate investment trusts; auto components; automobiles; banks; aerospace and defense; air freight and logistics; beverages; airlines; biotechnology; building products; capital markets; chemicals; containers and packaging; communications equipment; diversified telecommunication services; electric utilities; food and staples retailing; food products; healthcare equipment and supplies; electronic equipment, instruments and components; industrial conglomerates; insurance; Internet software and services; household durables; media; household products; independent power and renewable electricity producers, and metals and mining.

Featured Story: Short Selling

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.