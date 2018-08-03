Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.22 Million in Eversource Energy (ES)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 71,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ES. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 40,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 287.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 4,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $500,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 489,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,684,000 after acquiring an additional 23,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,927,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,987,000 after acquiring an additional 127,449 shares during the last quarter. 73.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ES opened at $60.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.30. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $52.76 and a 52 week high of $66.15.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 9.11%. equities analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Joseph R. Nolan, Jr. sold 6,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total transaction of $358,262.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christine M. Carmody sold 21,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.79, for a total transaction of $1,242,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,117 shares of company stock valued at $1,619,856. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ES shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.30.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in three segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, and Natural Gas Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

