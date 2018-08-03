Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in First Trust Strategic Income ETF (FDIV)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Strategic Income ETF (NASDAQ:FDIV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 57,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 3.39% of First Trust Strategic Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of First Trust Strategic Income ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 234,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,500,000 after purchasing an additional 10,367 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Strategic Income ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Strategic Income ETF by 57.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 123,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,052,000 after acquiring an additional 45,140 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of First Trust Strategic Income ETF by 34.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 170,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,389,000 after acquiring an additional 44,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of First Trust Strategic Income ETF by 61.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 6,266 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Strategic Income ETF opened at $49.59 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. First Trust Strategic Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.88 and a fifty-two week high of $52.20.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 20th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%.

