Copperwynd Financial LLC Sells 16,455 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (GLD)

Copperwynd Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,455 shares during the quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 28,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 8,836 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. American Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,721.1% during the 1st quarter. American Asset Management Inc. now owns 426,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,621,000 after acquiring an additional 402,869 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 9,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 118.7% during the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 4,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares opened at $114.52 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $114.42 and a 52 week high of $129.51.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

