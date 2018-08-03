Copperwynd Financial LLC Decreases Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF (SPLG)

Copperwynd Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 36.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 297,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170,383 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF makes up 6.7% of Copperwynd Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Copperwynd Financial LLC owned 0.65% of SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF worth $9,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF by 45.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 523,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,692,000 after acquiring an additional 162,969 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $11,811,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $690,000. Allen Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,069,000. Finally, Windsor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $3,188,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $33.15 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $28.38 and a 52-week high of $33.54.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

