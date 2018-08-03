Cooper Standard (CPS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $143.57

Cooper Standard Holdings Inc (NYSE:CPS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $143.57 and last traded at $140.67, with a volume of 12894 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $133.73.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cooper Standard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded Cooper Standard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on Cooper Standard from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.20.

Get Cooper Standard alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.73.

Cooper Standard (NYSE:CPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($0.25). Cooper Standard had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The company had revenue of $928.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. Cooper Standard’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Cooper Standard Holdings Inc will post 12.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cooper Standard declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto parts company to repurchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP William Pumphrey sold 7,443 shares of Cooper Standard stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.84, for a total value of $1,003,614.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Keith Dwayne Stephenson sold 8,343 shares of Cooper Standard stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.49, for a total value of $1,105,364.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 80,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,718,308.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cooper Standard in the 4th quarter worth about $186,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Cooper Standard in the 1st quarter worth about $192,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in Cooper Standard in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in Cooper Standard in the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Cooper Standard in the 2nd quarter worth about $287,000. Institutional investors own 96.45% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Standard Company Profile

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer, and anti-vibration systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and South America. The company's sealing systems include dynamic and static seals, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, flush glass systems, variable extrusions, and specialty sealing products.

See Also: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Standard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Standard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.