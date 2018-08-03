Cooper Standard (CPS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cooper Standard (NYSE:CPS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Over the past three months, shares of Cooper-Standard'shave outperformed the industry it belongs to. Favorable exchange rate fluctuations, primarily in Europe and Asia, and favorable volume and mix are aiding the company’s sales. Higher operational efficiencies, cost-saving initiatives along with lower selling, general, administrative and engineering (SGA&E) expenses are positives for the company as well. However, geopolitical and economic uncertainties, commodity cost inflation, and pricing pressures are headwinds before Cooper Standard.”

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Cooper Standard from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $125.20.

CPS stock traded down $3.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $141.67. 2,046 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,755. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Cooper Standard has a 1-year low of $95.33 and a 1-year high of $144.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.73.

Cooper Standard (NYSE:CPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($0.25). Cooper Standard had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $928.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Cooper Standard will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Cooper Standard announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto parts company to buy up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP William Pumphrey sold 7,443 shares of Cooper Standard stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.84, for a total value of $1,003,614.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Keith Dwayne Stephenson sold 8,343 shares of Cooper Standard stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.49, for a total transaction of $1,105,364.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 80,899 shares in the company, valued at $10,718,308.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Standard in the 4th quarter valued at $186,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Standard in the 1st quarter valued at $192,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Standard in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Standard in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Standard in the 2nd quarter valued at $287,000. 96.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cooper Standard Company Profile

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer, and anti-vibration systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and South America. The company's sealing systems include dynamic and static seals, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, flush glass systems, variable extrusions, and specialty sealing products.

