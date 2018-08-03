Cooke & Bieler LP Increases Holdings in Progressive Corp (PGR)

Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,251,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,738 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings in Progressive were worth $74,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Progressive by 4,577.8% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,306,527 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257,219 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Progressive by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,676,418 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $711,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630,692 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Progressive by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 17,081,390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,040,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501,554 shares during the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at $83,910,000. Finally, Tremblant Capital Group bought a new stake in Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at $77,534,000. Institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 12,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total value of $762,804.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,483,650.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.33, for a total transaction of $711,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 455,377 shares in the company, valued at $27,017,517.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,103 shares of company stock worth $4,068,025. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Progressive opened at $61.68 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Progressive Corp has a twelve month low of $43.59 and a twelve month high of $64.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.68.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.11. Progressive had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Progressive Corp will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PGR. Argus upgraded shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 27th. Buckingham Research upgraded shares of Progressive to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “$60.39” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $64.00 price target on shares of Progressive and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.86.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

Featured Article: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.