Cooke & Bieler LP Has $52.84 Million Stake in Markel Co. (MKL)

Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP owned approximately 0.35% of Markel worth $52,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Markel by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,895 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,137,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Markel during the 1st quarter worth $1,164,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Markel by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 63,583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,946,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Markel by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 31,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,057,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Markel by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

Markel opened at $1,178.91 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Markel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $995.30 and a fifty-two week high of $1,226.95. The firm has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 325.67 and a beta of 0.96.

In related news, insider Nora N. Crouch sold 90 shares of Markel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,151.58, for a total transaction of $103,642.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,967,621.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Vice Chairman Steven A. Markel sold 200 shares of Markel stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,136.06, for a total transaction of $227,212.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 104,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,115,891. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,390 shares of company stock worth $1,553,672. 2.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MKL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Boenning Scattergood set a $1,250.00 target price on shares of Markel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Argus started coverage on shares of Markel in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,237.50.

About Markel

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Insurance, International Insurance, and Reinsurance. The U.S. Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal line, program, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as other insurance product lines, such as ocean marine, surety, CPI, and coverages.

