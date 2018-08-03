Cooke & Bieler LP Buys 67,653 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR)

Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 819,636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,653 shares during the period. RenaissanceRe accounts for about 1.8% of Cooke & Bieler LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Cooke & Bieler LP owned 2.04% of RenaissanceRe worth $98,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,462,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in RenaissanceRe by 4.6% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 161,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,409,000 after buying an additional 7,104 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in RenaissanceRe by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in RenaissanceRe by 20.7% in the first quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in RenaissanceRe by 2.1% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 307,192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,549,000 after buying an additional 6,389 shares during the period. 96.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on RNR. Citigroup upped their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research note on Monday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $125.00 price objective on RenaissanceRe and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RenaissanceRe has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.00.

NYSE:RNR opened at $131.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.58. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $116.50 and a 12-month high of $148.88.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $2.29. The firm had revenue of $604.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.85 million. RenaissanceRe had a negative return on equity of 3.54% and a negative net margin of 11.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 13.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Sean G. Brosnan sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total transaction of $148,404.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,661 shares in the company, valued at $1,194,775.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance coverages in the United States and internationally. Its Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, such as earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, including proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

