Cooke & Bieler LP Boosts Stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (ARW)

Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 17.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,769,766 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265,565 shares during the period. Arrow Electronics accounts for about 2.4% of Cooke & Bieler LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $133,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,000. TLP Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $181,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 93.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ARW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Arrow Electronics in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Pivotal Research set a $98.00 price objective on Arrow Electronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Arrow Electronics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.17.

ARW opened at $77.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.31 and a 12-month high of $87.26.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.25 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 1.53%. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. research analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arrow Electronics news, SVP Matthew R. Anderson sold 1,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total value of $132,375.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,788. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

