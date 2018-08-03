ConvaTec Group’s (CTEC) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CTEC. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on ConvaTec Group from GBX 215 ($2.82) to GBX 225 ($2.96) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.36) price target on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 238.27 ($3.13).

Shares of ConvaTec Group opened at GBX 210.97 ($2.77) on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. ConvaTec Group has a 12-month low of GBX 181.40 ($2.38) and a 12-month high of GBX 349.10 ($4.59).

In other ConvaTec Group news, insider Sten Scheibye purchased 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 223 ($2.93) per share, for a total transaction of £50,175 ($65,924.32).

About ConvaTec Group

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as for traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

