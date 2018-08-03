Contrasting Life Storage (LSI) and Lamar Advertising (LAMR)

Life Storage (NYSE: LSI) and Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Life Storage and Lamar Advertising’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Life Storage 20.55% 5.52% 2.90% Lamar Advertising 18.69% 27.02% 7.15%

Life Storage has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lamar Advertising has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.9% of Life Storage shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.0% of Lamar Advertising shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Life Storage shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.6% of Lamar Advertising shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Life Storage and Lamar Advertising’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Life Storage $529.75 million 8.50 $96.36 million $5.31 18.23 Lamar Advertising $1.54 billion 4.61 $317.67 million $5.05 14.29

Lamar Advertising has higher revenue and earnings than Life Storage. Lamar Advertising is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Life Storage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Life Storage and Lamar Advertising, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Life Storage 5 9 0 0 1.64 Lamar Advertising 1 2 0 0 1.67

Life Storage presently has a consensus target price of $85.54, suggesting a potential downside of 11.62%. Lamar Advertising has a consensus target price of $68.67, suggesting a potential downside of 4.87%. Given Lamar Advertising’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lamar Advertising is more favorable than Life Storage.

Dividends

Life Storage pays an annual dividend of $4.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Lamar Advertising pays an annual dividend of $3.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Life Storage pays out 75.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Lamar Advertising pays out 72.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Lamar Advertising has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Lamar Advertising is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Lamar Advertising beats Life Storage on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc. is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 700 storage facilities in 28 states. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month. Life Storage consistently provides responsive service to its 390,000-plus customers, making it a leader in the industry. For more information visit http://invest.lifestorage.com/.

About Lamar Advertising

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with more than 348,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day. In addition to its more traditional out-of-home inventory, Lamar is proud to offer its customers the largest network of digital billboards in the United States with over 2,800 displays.

