Contrasting JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) and Meridian Bancorp (EBSB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) and Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Meridian Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JPMorgan Chase & Co. 1 9 13 0 2.52 Meridian Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00

JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus price target of $116.88, suggesting a potential upside of 0.62%. Meridian Bancorp has a consensus price target of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 29.73%. Given Meridian Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Meridian Bancorp is more favorable than JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Meridian Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JPMorgan Chase & Co. $113.90 billion 3.50 $24.44 billion $6.87 16.91 Meridian Bancorp $208.17 million 4.79 $42.94 million $0.95 19.47

JPMorgan Chase & Co. has higher revenue and earnings than Meridian Bancorp. JPMorgan Chase & Co. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Meridian Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Meridian Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JPMorgan Chase & Co. 22.80% 13.18% 1.18% Meridian Bancorp 21.43% 8.56% 1.05%

Risk and Volatility

JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Meridian Bancorp has a beta of 0.21, suggesting that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.0% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.9% of Meridian Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Meridian Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

JPMorgan Chase & Co. pays an annual dividend of $2.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Meridian Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. JPMorgan Chase & Co. pays out 32.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Meridian Bancorp pays out 21.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years and Meridian Bancorp has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. JPMorgan Chase & Co. is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

JPMorgan Chase & Co. beats Meridian Bancorp on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co. operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment processing services, auto loans and leases. The Corporate & Investment Bank segment provides investment banking products and services, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, and capital-raising in equity and debt markets, as well as loan origination and syndication; treasury services, such as cash management and liquidity solutions; and cash securities and derivative instruments, risk management solutions, prime brokerage, and research. This segment also offers securities services, including custody, fund accounting and administration, and securities lending products for asset managers, insurance companies, and public and private investment funds. The Commercial Banking segment offers financial solutions, including lending, treasury, investment banking, and asset management to corporations, municipalities, financial institutions, and nonprofit entities, as well as financing to real estate investors and owners. The Asset & Wealth Management segment provides investment and wealth management services across various asset classes, such as equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market funds; multi-asset investment management services; retirement services; and brokerage and banking services comprising trusts, estates, loans, mortgages, and deposits. JPMorgan Chase & Co. was founded in 1799 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Meridian Bancorp Company Profile

Meridian Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services, through East Boston Savings Bank. It offers banking products such as mobile banking; retirement services; investments; savings and certificates of deposits; personal lending; auto loan; line of credit, and cash management. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Peabody, MA.

