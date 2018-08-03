Contrasting J B Hunt Transport Services (JBHT) & US Xpress Enterprises (USX)

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ: JBHT) and US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Profitability

Get J B Hunt Transport Services alerts:

This table compares J B Hunt Transport Services and US Xpress Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets J B Hunt Transport Services 9.54% 26.63% 11.07% US Xpress Enterprises N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for J B Hunt Transport Services and US Xpress Enterprises, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score J B Hunt Transport Services 1 9 8 0 2.39 US Xpress Enterprises 0 0 7 0 3.00

J B Hunt Transport Services presently has a consensus price target of $129.44, suggesting a potential upside of 5.75%. US Xpress Enterprises has a consensus price target of $21.60, suggesting a potential upside of 60.24%. Given US Xpress Enterprises’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe US Xpress Enterprises is more favorable than J B Hunt Transport Services.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.8% of J B Hunt Transport Services shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of J B Hunt Transport Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares J B Hunt Transport Services and US Xpress Enterprises’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio J B Hunt Transport Services $7.19 billion 1.86 $686.26 million $3.74 32.73 US Xpress Enterprises $1.56 billion 0.42 -$4.06 million N/A N/A

J B Hunt Transport Services has higher revenue and earnings than US Xpress Enterprises.

Dividends

J B Hunt Transport Services pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. US Xpress Enterprises does not pay a dividend. J B Hunt Transport Services pays out 25.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. J B Hunt Transport Services has increased its dividend for 14 consecutive years.

Summary

J B Hunt Transport Services beats US Xpress Enterprises on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About J B Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions, such as origin and destination pickup, and delivery services. It operates 88,610 pieces of company-owned trailing equipment; owns and maintains its chassis fleet comprising 77,946 units; and manages a fleet of 4,776 company-owned tractors, 764 independent contractor trucks, and 5,782 company drivers. The DCS segment designs, develops, and executes supply-chain solutions that support various transportation networks. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 8,124 company-owned trucks, 544 customer-owned trucks, and 59 independent contractor trucks, as well as 18,579 owned pieces of trailing equipment, and 7,232 customer-owned trailers. The ICS segment provides traditional freight brokerage and transportation logistics solutions; and flatbed, refrigerated, expedited, and less-than-truckload solutions, as well as various dry-van and intermodal solutions. It also offers single-source logistics management for customers that desire to outsource their transportation functions. This segment operates 44 remote sales offices or branches. The JBT segment provides full-load and dry-van freight services by utilizing tractors operating over roads and highways. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 1,291 company-owned tractors. The company also transports or arranges for the transportation of freight, including general merchandise, specialty consumer items, appliances, forest and paper products, food and beverages, building materials, soaps and cosmetics, automotive parts, agricultural products, electronics, and chemicals. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Lowell, Arkansas.

About US Xpress Enterprises

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services. The company offers customers a portfolio of services using its truckload fleet and third-party carriers through its non-asset-based truck brokerage network. As of March 31, 2018, its fleet consisted of approximately 6,800 tractors and approximately 16,000 trailers, including approximately 1,300 tractors provided by independent contractors. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Receive News & Ratings for J B Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J B Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.