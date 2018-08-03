Contrasting Halma (HLMAF) and ASSA ABLOY AB/S (ASAZY)

Halma (OTCMKTS: HLMAF) and ASSA ABLOY AB/S (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Dividends

ASSA ABLOY AB/S pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Halma does not pay a dividend. ASSA ABLOY AB/S pays out 30.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares Halma and ASSA ABLOY AB/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Halma N/A N/A N/A ASSA ABLOY AB/S 4.44% 16.69% 8.49%

Risk & Volatility

Halma has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ASSA ABLOY AB/S has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Halma and ASSA ABLOY AB/S, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Halma 0 0 0 0 N/A ASSA ABLOY AB/S 0 1 0 0 2.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of ASSA ABLOY AB/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Halma and ASSA ABLOY AB/S’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Halma $1.26 billion 5.51 N/A N/A N/A ASSA ABLOY AB/S $8.92 billion 2.31 $1.01 billion $0.46 21.28

ASSA ABLOY AB/S has higher revenue and earnings than Halma.

Summary

ASSA ABLOY AB/S beats Halma on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Halma

Halma plc provides process and infrastructure safety, medical, and environmental and analysis products worldwide. Its Process Safety segment offers safety systems to control hazardous industrial processes and access to dangerous machines; gas detection instruments; pressure management products; key interlocks and interlocking systems; pipeline corrosion monitoring products and systems; and process safety systems. The company's Infrastructure Safety segment provides networked fire detectors and control systems; smoke and heat detectors, sounders, beacons, and interfaces; infrared safety systems and visual systems; solutions for people and vehicle flow; flame detectors, beam smoke detectors, and specialist fire extinguishing systems; automatic fire detection and suppression systems; and electronic security systems and signaling products. Its Medical segment offers mechanical and fluidic components; ophthalmic diagnostic and surgical equipment, and pharmaceutical products; peristaltic, syringe, piston, and gear pumps; miniature valves, micro pumps, and fluid components; real-time location systems; specialized components and fluid transfer subassemblies; diagnostic medical devices; clinical grade non-invasive blood pressure monitoring products and technologies; and lenses as aids to diagnosis and surgery. The company's Environmental & Analysis segment provides mass flow meters and controllers, and pressure controllers; ultraviolet disinfection systems and light water treatment equipment; optical and high temperature metallized fibers; multispectral and digital imaging systems; multi-utility M2M solutions; equipment and software to monitor and analyze water cycle; radiometric and photometric systems and software; spectrometers and spectral sensors; water and environmental analysis equipment; moisture management products; electrochemical sensors; and opto-electronic solutions. Halma plc was founded in 1894 and is headquartered in Amersham, the United Kingdom.

About ASSA ABLOY AB/S

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening solutions in Europe, North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, security doors, fire doors, door frames, industrial high-security fencing and gates, hardware, and fittings. It also provides secure identity solutions primarily in identity and access management, and contactless identification technology solutions under the HID Global brand to healthcare, education, financial, government, and state institutions; and electronic lock systems, safes, energy management systems, and minibars for hotels and cruise ships under the VingCard and Elsafe product brands. In addition, the company offers entrance automation products and components, such as automatic swing, sliding, and revolving doors; industrial doors; garage doors; high-performance doors; docking solutions; hangar doors; gate automation products; and components for overhead sectional doors and sensors. The company offers its products primarily under the ABLOY, ASSA, IKON, Mul-T-Lock, TESA, UNION, Vachette, Yale, Baodean, Guli, Liyi (Shenfei), Interlock, Lockwood, ASSA ABLOY, Besam, Crawford, Megadoor, and Albany brands. The company sells its products through security systems integrators, locksmiths, security installers, building and lock wholesalers, retailers, home improvement stores, hardware and security stores, OEMs, and door and window manufacturers. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

