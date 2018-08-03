Contrasting Cubic (CUB) and Cemtrex (CETX)

Cubic (NYSE: CUB) and Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.7% of Cubic shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.2% of Cemtrex shares are held by institutional investors. 7.9% of Cubic shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 45.0% of Cemtrex shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Cubic and Cemtrex’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cubic $1.49 billion 1.26 -$11.20 million ($0.41) -167.44 Cemtrex $120.62 million 0.19 $4.38 million N/A N/A

Cemtrex has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cubic.

Dividends

Cubic pays an annual dividend of $0.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Cemtrex does not pay a dividend. Cubic pays out -65.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Cubic and Cemtrex, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cubic 0 2 4 0 2.67 Cemtrex 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cubic presently has a consensus price target of $67.20, indicating a potential downside of 2.11%. Given Cubic’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Cubic is more favorable than Cemtrex.

Profitability

This table compares Cubic and Cemtrex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cubic -1.44% -1.83% -0.94% Cemtrex 3.28% 9.34% 5.31%

Volatility and Risk

Cubic has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cemtrex has a beta of -0.38, suggesting that its share price is 138% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cubic beats Cemtrex on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cubic

Cubic Corporation provides various integrated solutions worldwide. Its solutions enhance the situational understanding for transportation, defense, and training customers, as well as for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers. The company operates through four segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD Systems), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense Services (CGD Services). The CTS segment integrates payment and information technology and services for intelligent travel solutions. It delivers integrated systems for transportation and traffic management; and tools for travelers to choose the smartest and easiest way to travel and pay for their journeys, as well as enables transportation authorities and agencies to manage demand across the entire transportation network. The CGD Systems segment supplies live, virtual, constructive, and game-based training solutions to the U.S. Department of Defense, other U.S. government agencies, and allied nations. The CMS segment offers networked C4ISR solutions for defense, intelligence, security, and commercial missions. The CGD Services segment provides specialized military, security force, and intelligence support services to the U.S. government and allied nations. The company was incorporated in 1949 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Cemtrex

Cemtrex, Inc. provides electronic manufacturing services of electric system assemblies, broad-based industrial services, and industrial air filtration and environmental control equipment and systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) and Industrial Products and Services (IPS). The EMS segment provides electronic manufacturing services, including product design and sustaining engineering, printed circuit board assembly and production, cabling and wire harnessing, systems integration, and comprehensive testing services; and assembled electronic products to OEMs. The IPS segment provides a range of air filtration and environmental control products to various industrial and manufacturing industries; monitoring instruments, software, and systems for measurement of emissions of greenhouse gases, hazardous gases, particulate, and other regulated pollutants used in emissions trading, as well as for industrial processes; and monitoring and analysis equipment for gas and liquid measurement for various downstream oil and gas applications, as well as industrial process applications. This segment also offers single-source services for rigging, millwrighting, in plant maintenance, equipment erection, relocation, and disassembly; and maintenance and contracting solutions for the machinery, packaging, printing, chemical, and other manufacturing markets. It primarily operates under the Griffin Filters and Advanced Industrial Services brands. The company was formerly known as Diversified American Holding, Inc. and changed its name to Cemtrex, Inc. in December 2004. Cemtrex, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Farmingdale, New York.

