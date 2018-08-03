Contrasting Cooper Standard (CPS) and Tower International (TOWR)

Cooper Standard (NYSE: CPS) and Tower International (NYSE:TOWR) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Cooper Standard has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tower International has a beta of 2.27, suggesting that its share price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Cooper Standard and Tower International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cooper Standard 1 2 2 0 2.20 Tower International 0 1 3 0 2.75

Cooper Standard presently has a consensus price target of $123.00, indicating a potential downside of 15.07%. Tower International has a consensus price target of $37.33, indicating a potential upside of 16.85%. Given Tower International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Tower International is more favorable than Cooper Standard.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cooper Standard and Tower International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cooper Standard $3.62 billion 0.72 $135.30 million $11.08 13.07 Tower International $1.99 billion 0.33 $47.62 million $3.76 8.50

Cooper Standard has higher revenue and earnings than Tower International. Tower International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cooper Standard, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Cooper Standard and Tower International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cooper Standard 4.10% 24.74% 8.03% Tower International 2.39% 28.42% 6.31%

Dividends

Tower International pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Cooper Standard does not pay a dividend. Tower International pays out 12.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Tower International has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.5% of Cooper Standard shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.9% of Tower International shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Cooper Standard shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of Tower International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cooper Standard beats Tower International on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cooper Standard Company Profile

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc., through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc., designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer, and anti-vibration systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and South America. The company's sealing systems include dynamic and static seals, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, flush glass systems, variable extrusions, and specialty sealing products. Its fuel and brake delivery systems comprise chassis and tank fuel lines and bundles, metallic brake lines and bundles, quick connects, direct injection and port fuel rails, and tube coatings. The company's fluid transfer systems consist of heater/coolant hoses, DPF and SCR emission lines, degas tanks, air intake and charge products, and transmission oil cooling hoses, as well as turbo charger, secondary air, and brake and clutch hoses. It also provides anti-vibration systems, such as powertrain mount systems that include multi-state vacuum switchable hydraulic engine, bi-state electric switchable hydraulic engine, conventional hydraulic, and elastomeric mounts; and chassis suspension components, which comprise conventional and hydraulic body mounts and bushings, as well as strut mounts, spring seats and bumpers, mass dampers, and dual durometer bushings. The company's products are primarily used in passenger vehicles and light trucks that are manufactured by automotive original equipment manufacturers and replacement markets. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Novi, Michigan.

Tower International Company Profile

Tower International, Inc. manufactures and sells engineered automotive structural metal components and assemblies primarily for original equipment manufacturers. It operates in two segments, North America and Europe. The company provides body structures and assemblies, including structural metal components, which comprise body pillars, roof rails, and side sills; and Class A surfaces and assemblies that consist of body sides, hoods, doors, fenders, and pickup truck boxes. It also offers lower vehicle frames and structures, such as pickup truck and sport utility vehicle (SUV) full frames, automotive engine and rear suspension cradles, floor pan components, and cross members. In addition, the company offers complex body-in-white assemblies comprising various components and sub-assemblies. Its products have applications in small and large cars, crossovers, pickups, and SUVs. The company was formerly known as Tower Automotive, LLC and changed its name to Tower International, Inc. in October 2010. Tower International, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Livonia, Michigan.

