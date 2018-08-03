Contrasting Braemar Hotel & Resorts (BHR) & Its Rivals

Braemar Hotel & Resorts (NYSE: BHR) is one of 239 public companies in the “Real estate investment trusts” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Braemar Hotel & Resorts to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Braemar Hotel & Resorts and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Braemar Hotel & Resorts
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Braemar Hotel & Resorts Competitors
|1837
|8582
|9031
|252
|2.39
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Braemar Hotel & Resorts and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Braemar Hotel & Resorts
|$414.06 million
|$23.02 million
|7.25
|Braemar Hotel & Resorts Competitors
|$799.74 million
|$172.20 million
|15.03
Braemar Hotel & Resorts’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Braemar Hotel & Resorts. Braemar Hotel & Resorts is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
68.7% of Braemar Hotel & Resorts shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.2% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.2% of Braemar Hotel & Resorts shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Profitability
This table compares Braemar Hotel & Resorts and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Braemar Hotel & Resorts
|6.45%
|7.35%
|1.85%
|Braemar Hotel & Resorts Competitors
|22.54%
|6.48%
|2.59%
Volatility & Risk
Braemar Hotel & Resorts has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Braemar Hotel & Resorts’ competitors have a beta of 0.59, meaning that their average stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Dividends
Braemar Hotel & Resorts pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Braemar Hotel & Resorts pays out 39.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.4% and pay out 71.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Braemar Hotel & Resorts is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.
Summary
Braemar Hotel & Resorts competitors beat Braemar Hotel & Resorts on 7 of the 12 factors compared.
Braemar Hotel & Resorts Company Profile
Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).
