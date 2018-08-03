Continental AG (CTTAY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Continental AG (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CTTAY shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Continental in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Continental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Continental in a research report on Monday, July 9th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Continental in a research report on Friday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Continental in a research report on Thursday, May 17th.

Shares of CTTAY stock traded down $0.89 on Tuesday, hitting $43.43. The company had a trading volume of 29,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,415. The stock has a market cap of $44.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Continental has a twelve month low of $42.85 and a twelve month high of $61.71.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft provides products and services primarily for the automotive industry worldwide. It operates through Chassis&Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis&Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

