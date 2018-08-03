Consol Energy (CEIX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Consol Energy (NYSE:CEIX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $370.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.40 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

CEIX stock traded down $2.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.38. 10,075 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,267. Consol Energy has a 12 month low of $19.51 and a 12 month high of $48.12. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Get Consol Energy alerts:

In related news, Director John T. Mills sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total transaction of $253,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CEIX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Consol Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Seaport Global Securities set a $52.00 price objective on Consol Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley raised their price objective on Consol Energy from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Consol Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.75.

About Consol Energy

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous thermal and crossover metallurgical coal. The company owns and operates its mining operations in the Northern Appalachian Basin. Its flagship operation is the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which comprises three underground mines, including Bailey, Enlow Fork, and Harvey.

See Also: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Consol Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consol Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.