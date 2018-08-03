Conifex Timber (CFF) to Release Earnings on Friday

Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 10th.

Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$130.83 million during the quarter. Conifex Timber had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 6.02%.

Conifex Timber opened at C$4.76 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Conifex Timber has a twelve month low of C$3.30 and a twelve month high of C$6.99.

In other Conifex Timber news, insider Johannes Dirk Thur acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.47 per share, with a total value of C$27,350.00. Insiders have bought 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $58,946 in the last three months.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CFF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Conifex Timber from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Conifex Timber from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Conifex Timber from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 18th.

About Conifex Timber

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Lumber and Bioenergy. The Lumber segment is involved in timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; processing logs into lumber and wood chips; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

