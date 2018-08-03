Condor Capital Management Sells 1,915 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)

Condor Capital Management decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,915 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 3.6% of Condor Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $18,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,617,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,135,000 after purchasing an additional 72,422 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 52,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after purchasing an additional 12,826 shares during the last quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,649,000. Finally, Cue Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cue Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF opened at $155.34 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $127.70 and a one year high of $157.81.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

