Condor Capital Management Raises Position in SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF (SPLG)

Condor Capital Management increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,415 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,641 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 523,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,692,000 after acquiring an additional 162,969 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $690,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $11,811,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $388,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $721,000.

Shares of SPLG stock opened at $33.15 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF has a one year low of $28.38 and a one year high of $33.54.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

