Computer Programs & Systems (CPSI) Announces Earnings Results

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.23), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Computer Programs & Systems had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a positive return on equity of 14.77%. The business had revenue of $67.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Computer Programs & Systems’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

CPSI stock traded down $4.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.40. 690,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,033. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Computer Programs & Systems has a 52-week low of $25.15 and a 52-week high of $34.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.67 million, a PE ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of -0.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 15th. Computer Programs & Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.08%.

In other news, CFO Matt J. Chambless sold 5,492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $172,668.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,094,772.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 3,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.87, for a total transaction of $110,843.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 224,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,160,838.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,870 shares of company stock valued at $374,717 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on CPSI shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on shares of Computer Programs & Systems to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Computer Programs & Systems from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.17.

About Computer Programs & Systems

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as helps to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

