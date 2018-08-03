Comparing Line (LN) & Jianpu Technology (JT)

Jianpu Technology (NYSE: JT) and Line (NYSE:LN) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Jianpu Technology and Line’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jianpu Technology $222.21 million 3.68 -$31.06 million ($0.23) -21.48 Line $1.60 billion 6.56 $71.89 million $0.30 146.47

Line has higher revenue and earnings than Jianpu Technology. Jianpu Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Line, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Jianpu Technology and Line’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jianpu Technology N/A N/A N/A Line 2.74% 2.83% 1.80%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.1% of Jianpu Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.5% of Line shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Jianpu Technology and Line, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jianpu Technology 0 2 1 0 2.33 Line 3 0 5 0 2.25

Jianpu Technology currently has a consensus target price of $8.67, indicating a potential upside of 75.44%. Given Jianpu Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Jianpu Technology is more favorable than Line.

Summary

Line beats Jianpu Technology on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jianpu Technology

Jianpu Technology Inc. operates a platform that provides online discovery and recommendation services for financial products in the People's Republic of China. Its platform allows users to access to financial products, including consumer and other loans, credit cards, and wealth management products. The company recommends loans and credit cards to individual users and assists the financial service providers in targeting users with specific characteristics based on the users' financial needs and credit profile, as well as the products offerings and risk appetite of the financial service providers. Its platform provides sales and marketing, big data risk management, and integrated solutions primarily to financial service providers. The company operates its platform under the Rong360 brand name. Jianpu Technology Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Line

LINE Corporation provides a platform for mobile messaging and communication services, content distribution, and related services primarily in Japan, Taiwan, Thailand, Indonesia, and Hong Kong. The company offers LINE, a cross-platform messenger application that enable users to communicate through free instant messaging, stickers, and voice and video calls, as well as serves as a smart portal to its other applications and services. It also provides communication and content sales, and advertising services through the LINE platform; and advertising services through LINE advertising, and livedoor and NAVER Matome Web portals. The company was formerly known as NHN Japan Corporation and changed its name to LINE Corporation in April 2013. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. LINE Corporation is a subsidiary of Naver Corporation.

