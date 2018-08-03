Comparing L3 Technologies (LLL) and Motorola Solutions (MSI)

L3 Technologies (NYSE: LLL) and Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) are both large-cap aerospace companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Get L3 Technologies alerts:

L3 Technologies has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Motorola Solutions has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares L3 Technologies and Motorola Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio L3 Technologies $9.57 billion 1.73 $677.00 million $8.47 24.97 Motorola Solutions $6.38 billion 3.09 -$155.00 million $5.20 23.37

L3 Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Motorola Solutions. Motorola Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than L3 Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

L3 Technologies pays an annual dividend of $3.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Motorola Solutions pays an annual dividend of $2.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. L3 Technologies pays out 37.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Motorola Solutions pays out 40.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. L3 Technologies has increased its dividend for 14 consecutive years and Motorola Solutions has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares L3 Technologies and Motorola Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets L3 Technologies 8.74% 13.82% 5.64% Motorola Solutions -1.75% -73.43% 10.87%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for L3 Technologies and Motorola Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score L3 Technologies 0 2 9 1 2.92 Motorola Solutions 0 2 10 0 2.83

L3 Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $231.45, indicating a potential upside of 9.46%. Motorola Solutions has a consensus target price of $126.82, indicating a potential upside of 4.36%. Given L3 Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe L3 Technologies is more favorable than Motorola Solutions.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.4% of L3 Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.5% of Motorola Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of L3 Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Motorola Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

L3 Technologies beats Motorola Solutions on 13 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

L3 Technologies Company Profile

L3 Technologies, Inc. provides aerospace systems, communication, electronic, and sensor systems used on military, homeland security, and commercial platforms in the United States and internationally. It offers simulation and training, night vision and image intensification equipment, and security and detection systems; and components, products, subsystems, and systems, as well as related services to military and commercial customers in various business areas, such as total training solutions, power and propulsion systems, aviation products, precision engagement systems, and security and detection systems. The company also provides fleet management support services, procurement, systems integration, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services; modernization and life extension maintenance upgrade and support services; aircraft fabrication and assembly of fixed and rotary wing aero structures, as well as avionics hardware and software systems; and prime mission systems integration and sensor development services. In addition, it offers network and communication systems, secure communications products, radio frequency components, satellite communication terminals and space, microwave and telemetry products, and secure data links. Further, the company provides multi-domain intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance mission solutions in various business areas, including space and sensor, airborne sensor, warrior sensor, maritime sensor, and intelligence and mission systems, as well as in advanced programs. It serves the United States (U.S.) Department of Defense and its prime contractors, the U.S. Government intelligence agencies, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, foreign governments, and commercial customers. The company was formerly known as L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to L3 Technologies, Inc. in December 2016. L3 Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Services. The Products segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and software for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers. Its products include two-way portable radios and vehicle-mounted radios; accessories, such as speaker microphones, batteries, earpieces, headsets, carry cases, and cables; software features and upgrades; and radio network core and central processing software, base stations, consoles, repeaters, and software applications and features. The Services segment provides integration services, including implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications; and managed and support services comprising repair, technical support, and hardware maintenance services. This segment also offers network monitoring, software maintenance, and cyber security services; and services and Software as a Service offerings across radio network technologies, command center consoles, and smart public safety solutions. In addition, it provides Integrated Digital Enhanced Network (iDEN) services, including hardware and software maintenance services for its legacy iDEN customers. This segment offers its services for government, public safety, and commercial communication networks. The company was formerly known as Motorola, Inc. and changed its name to Motorola Solutions, Inc. in January 2011. Motorola Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for L3 Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3 Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.