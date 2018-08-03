Community Healthcare Trust Inc (CHCT) Receives $28.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. TheStreet raised Community Healthcare Trust from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Community Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Community Healthcare Trust from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th.

Shares of Community Healthcare Trust opened at $30.50 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. Community Healthcare Trust has a 1-year low of $22.41 and a 1-year high of $31.08. The firm has a market cap of $549.39 million, a P/E ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.403 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.48%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHCT. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,634,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,821,000 after buying an additional 82,160 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 1.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,003,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,830,000 after buying an additional 9,456 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 21.0% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 883,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,744,000 after buying an additional 153,127 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 1.0% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 697,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,956,000 after buying an additional 6,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 3.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 436,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,225,000 after buying an additional 13,194 shares during the last quarter. 92.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in non-urban markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $413.3 million in 89 real estate properties, including one mortgage note, as of March 31, 2018, located in 27 states, totaling approximately 2.0 million square feet.

