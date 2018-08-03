Community Bank System (CBU) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday. They currently have $72.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CBU. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Community Bank System in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Community Bank System from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Community Bank System in a research note on Friday, June 29th. ValuEngine raised Community Bank System from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Hovde Group cut Community Bank System from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.00.

NYSE:CBU traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $64.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,206. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.00. Community Bank System has a one year low of $48.89 and a one year high of $65.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $143.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.03 million. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 33.19%. Community Bank System’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Community Bank System will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.75%.

In other Community Bank System news, Director R Kallet Michael sold 2,803 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $162,574.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian R. Ace sold 4,822 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.70, for a total value of $292,695.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,094 shares in the company, valued at $3,526,305.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,074 shares of company stock worth $1,626,325 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 60.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Bank System during the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Community Bank System during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Landmark Bank purchased a new position in shares of Community Bank System during the second quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Bank System during the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

