Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stake in Square, Inc. (SQ)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 6.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 292,251 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,556 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $18,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SQ. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Square by 85.3% during the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 192,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,449,000 after buying an additional 88,395 shares during the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Square in the first quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Square by 2.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 259,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,765,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Square by 67.4% in the first quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,419,000 after purchasing an additional 52,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Square by 290.9% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 209,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,307,000 after purchasing an additional 155,899 shares in the last quarter. 52.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Square alerts:

In related news, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total transaction of $889,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ajmere Dale sold 5,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total transaction of $324,905.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 126,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,747,921.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,235,315 shares of company stock valued at $75,109,806 in the last three months. 27.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on SQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Square to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Square from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Square to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Square from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Square from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.29.

Shares of SQ stock opened at $72.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Square, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.22 and a 12-month high of $73.19. The firm has a market cap of $25.90 billion, a PE ratio of -726.50 and a beta of 4.15.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.14. Square had a negative net margin of 2.96% and a negative return on equity of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $385.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 60.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Square Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.