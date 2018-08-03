Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Position in Accenture Plc (ACN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,701 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,034 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $17,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Accenture by 39.6% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 642,381 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $105,087,000 after acquiring an additional 182,246 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 1.3% in the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 42,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,018,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD boosted its holdings in Accenture by 1.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 44,576 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,292,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Accenture by 15.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 131,694 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,542,000 after acquiring an additional 17,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 4.2% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 604,749 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $98,931,000 after acquiring an additional 24,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ACN. Wolfe Research began coverage on Accenture in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Pivotal Research set a $180.00 target price on Accenture and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Accenture from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Accenture to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Accenture from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.11.

Accenture opened at $160.15 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Accenture Plc has a 1-year low of $127.26 and a 1-year high of $168.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.96.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.07. Accenture had a return on equity of 42.01% and a net margin of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $10.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Accenture Plc will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Julie Spellman Sweet sold 1,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.99, for a total transaction of $276,041.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,201 shares in the company, valued at $2,523,213.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Chad T. Jerdee sold 788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $130,823.76. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 9,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,066.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,868 shares of company stock valued at $8,296,018 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, and enhance business results through industry-specific solutions for communications, media, and high tech industries, as well as for software platforms.

