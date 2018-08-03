Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 46,216 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (VXF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 52.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,216 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.25% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $15,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,077,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,202,000 after acquiring an additional 312,955 shares during the period. Wealthfront Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 18.7% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Inc. now owns 2,481,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,812,000 after acquiring an additional 390,949 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 752,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,970,000 after acquiring an additional 23,210 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 19.0% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 638,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,214,000 after acquiring an additional 101,735 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 435,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,525,000 after acquiring an additional 8,584 shares during the period.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF opened at $120.94 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $99.37 and a twelve month high of $122.29.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

