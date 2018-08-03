Comerica Bank Sells 74,599 Shares of Extended Stay America (STAY)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 824,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,599 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Extended Stay America were worth $17,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Extended Stay America in the 2nd quarter worth about $409,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Extended Stay America in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,625,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Extended Stay America by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 112,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 40,054 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Extended Stay America by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 154,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,332,000 after acquiring an additional 5,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in Extended Stay America by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 14,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. 96.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Brian T. Nicholson bought 10,000 shares of Extended Stay America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.19 per share, with a total value of $211,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Extended Stay America opened at $21.62 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.96. Extended Stay America has a twelve month low of $16.27 and a twelve month high of $22.58.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $336.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.68 million. Extended Stay America had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 5.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Extended Stay America will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 8th. Extended Stay America’s payout ratio is presently 88.00%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STAY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Extended Stay America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Extended Stay America from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.50 price objective on shares of Extended Stay America in a report on Thursday, July 26th. ValuEngine lowered Extended Stay America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Extended Stay America from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.95.

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages hotels in the United States. As of February 27, 2018, it had 599 hotels and approximately 66,000 rooms, as well as managed 26 hotels under the Extended Stay America brand. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment.

