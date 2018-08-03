Comerica Bank Lowers Stake in American Express (AXP)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,213 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 21,316 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in American Express were worth $18,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Willis Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in American Express by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 72,760 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $6,787,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,441 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 6,485 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 7,189 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in American Express by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 83,984 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $7,834,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. 82.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of American Express opened at $99.73 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. American Express has a 1 year low of $83.97 and a 1 year high of $104.24.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The payment services company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.01. American Express had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 30.08%. The business had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 28th that allows the company to buyback $3.40 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the payment services company to buy up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.85%.

In related news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 3,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.03, for a total transaction of $376,710.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,932,471.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Richard Petrino sold 9,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.89, for a total transaction of $1,016,553.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,666,612.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,684 shares of company stock valued at $3,179,943. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AXP. DZ Bank upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Oppenheimer set a $113.00 price objective on shares of American Express and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.83.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, International Consumer and Network Services, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant Services.

