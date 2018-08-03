Comerica Bank Acquires Shares of 105,144 Broadcom Inc (AVGO)

Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 105,144 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $21,903,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BP PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,135,000. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $286,000. BTIM Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $449,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,954,000. Finally, Swedbank bought a new position in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $306,164,000. Institutional investors own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Broadcom opened at $216.35 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a current ratio of 5.87. Broadcom Inc has a twelve month low of $197.46 and a twelve month high of $285.68. The company has a market capitalization of $95.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.83. Broadcom had a net margin of 56.32% and a return on equity of 28.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc will post 17.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, April 12th that allows the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 12.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 16th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.71.

In other news, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.37, for a total value of $2,503,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Bryan Ingram sold 10,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.02, for a total transaction of $2,863,292.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 120,604 shares of company stock worth $29,977,792. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

