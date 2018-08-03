CoinEx Token Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (CET)

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 3rd. One CoinEx Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CoinEx Token has traded flat against the US dollar. CoinEx Token has a market cap of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005883 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003506 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00012611 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013349 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000413 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.95 or 0.00373278 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00187035 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000202 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00013152 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000793 BTC.

CoinEx Token Token Profile

CoinEx Token’s launch date was July 9th, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 9,962,146,451 tokens. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom . CoinEx Token’s official website is www.coinex.com

CoinEx Token Token Trading

CoinEx Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinEx Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinEx Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

