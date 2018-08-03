Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP Takes Position in Square, Inc. (SQ)

Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP acquired a new position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,549 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,513,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Square by 14.2% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Square by 35.6% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 284,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,513,000 after purchasing an additional 74,612 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Square by 8.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,700,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,753,000 after purchasing an additional 353,037 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in Square by 1.5% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 354,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,829,000 after purchasing an additional 5,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Square by 19.2% during the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. 52.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SQ. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Square from $57.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Square from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “$71.60” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Square from $43.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Square from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Square from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Square has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.29.

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $72.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.90 billion, a PE ratio of -726.50 and a beta of 4.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Square, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.22 and a 52 week high of $73.19.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $385.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.99 million. Square had a negative return on equity of 7.03% and a negative net margin of 2.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 400,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.71, for a total value of $26,284,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 472,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,026,619.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ajmere Dale sold 5,315 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total value of $324,905.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 126,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,747,921.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,235,315 shares of company stock valued at $75,109,806. Company insiders own 27.99% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

