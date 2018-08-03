Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP Acquires Shares of 5,554 Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG)

Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,554 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,394,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Independent Franchise Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 338.4% in the first quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 1,628,881 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $526,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,323 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at about $170,669,000. Slate Path Capital LP purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at about $130,860,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 722.4% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 109,416 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,199,000 after purchasing an additional 96,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at about $19,754,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill to $450.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $535.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $405.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $399.28.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $460.38 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $247.51 and a fifty-two week high of $483.29. The stock has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of 57.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.41.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 2,363 Chipotle restaurants throughout the United States, as well as 37 international Chipotle restaurants; and 8 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

