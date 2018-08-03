Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP Acquires Shares of 12,273 CME Group Inc (CME)

Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP acquired a new stake in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,011,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in CME Group by 33.1% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 19,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,860 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in CME Group by 11.5% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 92,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,574,000 after purchasing an additional 9,494 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in CME Group by 8,495.7% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new position in CME Group in the second quarter valued at about $19,834,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in CME Group by 8.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,144,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,610,000 after purchasing an additional 90,652 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CME. Compass Point began coverage on CME Group in a research note on Monday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on CME Group from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on CME Group in a research note on Monday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CME Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.29.

In related news, Chairman Terrence A. Duffy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $3,220,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 94,686 shares in the company, valued at $15,244,446. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Jeffrey M. Bernacchi sold 3,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.04, for a total value of $614,367.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,438,071.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 32,885 shares of company stock worth $5,327,896 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME stock opened at $161.04 on Friday. CME Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $123.05 and a fifty-two week high of $174.36. The stock has a market cap of $54.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 111.45%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that CME Group Inc will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural products, and metals.

