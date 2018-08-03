Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP Acquires New Holdings in Southern Co (SO)

Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP acquired a new position in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 48,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SO. Well Done LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the first quarter worth $100,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC increased its position in Southern by 133.8% during the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 2,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management increased its position in Southern by 359.3% during the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 2,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Southern during the second quarter worth $121,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the second quarter worth $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

Southern opened at $48.47 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Southern Co has a twelve month low of $42.38 and a twelve month high of $53.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.04.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. Southern had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Southern Co will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 20th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 17th. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 79.47%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Southern from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Howard Weil assumed coverage on Southern in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.43.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, New Jersey, Florida, Tennessee, and Maryland, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas midstream operations.

