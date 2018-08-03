Cognex (CGNX) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a $57.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 9.97% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Cognex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets machine vision systems, or computers that can see. Cognex is the world’s leader in the machine vision industry, having shipped more than 200,000 vision systems, representing nearly $1.5 billion in cumulative revenue, since the company’s founding time. Cognex’s Modular Vision Systems Division, headquartered in Natick, Massachusetts, specializes in machine vision systems that are used for automating the manufacture of a wide range of discrete items and for assuring their quality. Cognex’s Surface Inspection Systems Division, headquartered in Alameda, California, specializes in machine vision systems that are used for inspecting the surfaces of products manufactured in a continuous fashion, such as metals, papers and plastics. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $78.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Northcoast Research upgraded Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cognex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.18.

Shares of Cognex opened at $51.83 on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Cognex has a 1-year low of $39.90 and a 1-year high of $72.99. The firm has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 35.74 and a beta of 1.58.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. Cognex had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 20.57%. The business had revenue of $211.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Cognex’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Cognex will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CGNX. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Cognex in the second quarter valued at about $45,935,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cognex by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,708,782 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $868,691,000 after purchasing an additional 940,307 shares in the last quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. grew its stake in Cognex by 949.3% in the first quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 848,753 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,126,000 after purchasing an additional 767,865 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Cognex by 39.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,636,056 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $137,048,000 after purchasing an additional 745,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. purchased a new position in Cognex in the first quarter valued at about $36,320,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

