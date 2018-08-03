Coca-Cola European Partners (CCE) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CCE. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.57.

Coca-Cola European Partners traded up $0.25, reaching $40.47, during trading hours on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. 60,373 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,116,773. The company has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Coca-Cola European Partners has a twelve month low of $36.17 and a twelve month high of $44.75.

Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Coca-Cola European Partners had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Coca-Cola European Partners will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCE. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors own 32.08% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola European Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers water, juice, isotonic, sparkling flavor and energy drink, and other products. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Monster brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Vio, Royal Bliss, Honest, and GLACÉAU Smartwater brands.

