Coastline Trust Co Buys 910 Shares of Schlumberger Limited. (SLB)

Coastline Trust Co lifted its stake in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 35,555 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Schlumberger by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 61,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Schlumberger by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 162,041 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,860,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in Schlumberger by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,332,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $89,338,000 after buying an additional 21,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Corp increased its position in Schlumberger by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 239,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,034,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. 78.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Schlumberger news, VP Claudia Jaramillo sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total transaction of $218,040.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,854.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Schlumberger opened at $65.94 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $93.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.03, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.97. Schlumberger Limited. has a fifty-two week low of $61.02 and a fifty-two week high of $80.35.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 6.25% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

SLB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $87.00 target price on Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Seaport Global Securities set a $76.00 target price on Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. SunTrust Banks set a $82.00 target price on Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 target price on Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.91.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology products and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization Group segment provides reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole services; slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services at the surface and downhole; software integrated solutions, such as software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; and petrotechnical data services and training solutions, as well as integrated management services.

