CMS Energy Co. (CMS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.40.

CMS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on CMS Energy in a report on Friday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CMS Energy from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. KeyCorp upped their price target on CMS Energy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th.

CMS Energy traded up $0.53, hitting $48.36, during trading hours on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. 2,283,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,855,186. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.68. CMS Energy has a 52-week low of $40.48 and a 52-week high of $50.85. The company has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.06.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. CMS Energy’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.3575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.90%.

In other news, insider Dhenuvakonda Rao Venkat sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total transaction of $44,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,514.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine M. Reynolds sold 5,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $258,386.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 122,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,627,448.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,023,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,314,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,311 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,304,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,241,000 after purchasing an additional 114,480 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,450,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $210,417,000 after purchasing an additional 82,602 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,516,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $159,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,117 shares during the period. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,918,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,001,000 after purchasing an additional 11,650 shares during the period. 88.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. It operates through three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel-fired plants, as well as renewable energy and nuclear sources.

