Clovis Oncology (CLVS) Shares Down 5.2%

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) shares were down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $40.80 and last traded at $39.08. Approximately 79,896 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 751,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.21.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CLVS shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $86.00 target price on Clovis Oncology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Clovis Oncology to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. ValuEngine cut Clovis Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Cann reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research note on Sunday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.65.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 6.55 and a quick ratio of 5.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 1.25.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $23.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.44 million. Clovis Oncology had a negative return on equity of 93.40% and a negative net margin of 382.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.29) earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Clovis Oncology will post -5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 23.9% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 3.7% during the first quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 2.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,269,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan boosted its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 22.2% during the first quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 11,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 66.6% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 2,184 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Clovis Oncology

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

