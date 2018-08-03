Clorox (CLX) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $146.60, but opened at $142.05. Clorox shares last traded at $143.29, with a volume of 71988 shares.

The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. Clorox had a return on equity of 107.93% and a net margin of 13.27%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be given a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 31st. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.78%.

Clorox announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 24th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 12.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CLX shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $153.00 price target on Clorox and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Clorox from $133.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays set a $124.00 price target on Clorox and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clorox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.42.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the second quarter valued at about $73,819,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 6.0% during the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 70,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,306,000 after buying an additional 3,945 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 6.4% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 31,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 7.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 74,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,918,000 after buying an additional 4,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 17.7% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 88,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,729,000 after buying an additional 13,280 shares during the last quarter. 76.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighters and color boosters; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the Clorox, Dispatch, Aplicare, HealthLink, and Clorox Healthcare brands.

